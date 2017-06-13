Uganda: Police Officer Disappears With Complainant's Money

Luweero — Detectives are hunting for a police officer who reportedly disappeared from the Central Police Station, his place of work in Luweero District with Shs6.8 million that belonged to a complainant.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson Mr Paul Kangave told Daily Monitor that Sgt Nelson Aliro, has been an investigations officer and a custodian of the Exhibits Store at the station.

"The Police have now declared Sgt Aliro a deserter and a Warrant of Arrest has already been issued after the Resident State Attorney sanctioned charges of theft and embezzlement," Mr Kangave said on Tuesday.

Mr Aliro was reportedly handling a case where a teacher identified as Mr Mathias Kigozi who bought a Toyota Ipsum car which had been sold to another person in a fraudulent transaction. Mr Kigozi lost Shs6.8 million in the bad deal.

A one Ochola who sold the car to Mr Kigozi reportedly committed to refund the money to the teacher.

The money was given to Sgt Aliro in several installments and he was supposed to handover the total amount to the complainant. The cash installments, meanwhile, were kept in the store.

Mr Aliro reportedly locked the store and disappeared with the keys to the Exhibits Stores and his bosses do not know his whereabouts. It is not clear whether he went missing with the money.

Sources at the station say that Mr Kigozi was told to pick every installment as soon as it was deposited at the police station but insisted that he wanted to get a lump sum amount.