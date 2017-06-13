13 June 2017

Kenya: Several People Reported Missing After Embakasi Building Collapse

Kenya — Several people are reported missing after a seven-storey building collapsed in Nairobi's Pipeline estate Monday night.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said residents were evacuated to safety when the building developed cracks, before it went down.

According to a statement from the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), the incident was reported at 2200 hours in an area known as Kimondo - Quarry Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

NDMU Deputy Director and Communication Officer Pius Masai further stated in the statement that 121 people have so far been accounted for according to a report he received from the Embakasi OCPD.

Rescuers are however, searching through the debris to establish if anyone is still trapped in the building.

"We appeal to anyone with cutters, drillers and any other extrication equipment to support search and rescue efforts," he said.

He said the operation was necessary just to ascertain that there are no fatalities adding that the area police command was able to order an evacuation in time.

