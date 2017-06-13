13 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Septuagenarian Bags Two Years Imprisonment for Attempted Rape of Minor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agency Report

A Jos Magistrates' Court on Tuesday sentenced a 73-year-old man, Gabriel Kehen, to two years imprisonment for attempting to rape an eight-year-old boy.

Mr. Kehen was charged with attempting to have canal knowledge of the boy through unnatural means.

Magistrate Yahaya Mohammed, who sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency, did not give him an option of fine.

The prosecutor told the court that the incident occurred on April 26.

Mr. Ocho said Angela Bakun of Tudunwada reported that the septuagenarian lured her grandson into his house to rape him.

"Only God can tell how many young children he has done this with, but we thank God he was caught this time," Mr. Ocho said.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and said he would never do it again.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Abuja, Lagos Record Highest Crime Rate in 2016

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that the FCT and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.