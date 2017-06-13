A Jos Magistrates' Court on Tuesday sentenced a 73-year-old man, Gabriel Kehen, to two years imprisonment for attempting to rape an eight-year-old boy.

Mr. Kehen was charged with attempting to have canal knowledge of the boy through unnatural means.

Magistrate Yahaya Mohammed, who sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency, did not give him an option of fine.

The prosecutor told the court that the incident occurred on April 26.

Mr. Ocho said Angela Bakun of Tudunwada reported that the septuagenarian lured her grandson into his house to rape him.

"Only God can tell how many young children he has done this with, but we thank God he was caught this time," Mr. Ocho said.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and said he would never do it again.

(NAN)