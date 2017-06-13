Liberia: 'No Divisive Politics in Liberia'

The newly elected political leader of the Liberian People Party (LPP), Dr. H. Boima Fahnbulleh, said there cannot be any divisive politics based on the perpetuated congo-indigenous divide.

He made the call while speaking at the party's Third National Congress on Saturday, June 10, in Ganta, Nimba County.

He said the settlers who survived on breadfruit are not different from those who lived on farming in the interior.

Dr. Fahnbulleh said no one group is more elite than the other, adding, "If those who consider themselves country boys and congo meet at the casino or at the state house dividing money, nobody will ask their friend for their tribes."

"We should be talking about the rights of Liberians to state house, rather than speaking sectional politics that bring about division.

"A sectional leader is one of the dangerous things to do. If you are a leader, you are representing the masses, not a section or a tribe," he said.

Dr. Fahnbulleh, who was very strict in his deliberation, explained that separating the people as a leader is bad and that Liberia cannot be given to those he called celebrities, "because we want the people to be disciplined; and when the citizens are disciplined, the society will be built."

Quoting the national anthem, he said, "Union strong success is sure and we cannot be strong in the absence of unity, so why should we speak divisive politics?"

He talked about building boarding schools across the country, where children "will share together" and be unified. "We will encourage unification among Liberians, where those from Cape Mount or any part of Liberia will be free to live and work in any part of Liberia."

Dr. Fahnbulleh concluded, "If you do good, you do it for yourself and if you do bad, you do it for yourself."

At the Third National Congress, LPP partisans also elected other corps of officers to steer the affairs of the party.

Those elected included Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah, chairman; Joseph Nyenetue Nagbe, co-chair of administration; Harry Moigbeh co-chair for operations; Jefferson Karmoh, secretary general.

Others included Morris Kollie, assistant secretary for political affairs; Sackor Mougnuemuetorh, assistant secretary for press and propaganda; and Mrs. Gmasnoh Mongar Harris, treasurer.

All of the officials, including the standard bearer, were elected on a white ballot, which critics said was rigged.