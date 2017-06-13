Liberia: 'Elect Leaders Who Represent the People'

With elections fever getting hot as Liberia approaches the October 10, 2017, presidential aspirant Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh has called on the people of Liberia to elect candidates who have a good record of representing the people of Liberia.

Dr. Tipoteh said it is important to make this point because too many people are endorsing candidates who do not have a good record of promoting the interest of Liberians.

The long-time politician made the call when he commented on the wave of political rallies endorsing political candidates for the October elections.

He expressed the view that the people have themselves to blame for the longstanding and widespread poverty that they continue to undergo because they elect candidates who use the people's money to push their personal interests rather than the interest of the people who elected them.

As a result, the Liberian Political Leader has urged the people to correct their mistakes by voting for candidates who are not for themselves but for the people.

According to him, the first type of these candidates is the group that has a record of sending children to their deaths, as in the civil war that ended in 2003 in Liberia.

He said the money made from the civil war is the same money that is financing the political campaigns of this group that brought the very war which claims the lives of over 300,000 persons.

Dr. Tipoteh pointed out that some persons from this group are running to be president of Liberia while others are running to be representatives in the National Legislature.

The next type of candidates, he said, is in the group that uses their government positions to spend the people's money, taxpayers' money, for political campaigning while giving the people the wrong impression that the money is the candidates' own money.

What Dr. Tipoteh presented as very strange behavior is the support for government candidates when the government itself has said that it is so very corrupt that corruption has now turned into a "vampire".

He said the Liberian people will have themselves to blame for their terrible conditions when they support government candidates, thereby depriving the people of better living standards.

Dr. Tipoteh observed that there are more than 50 legislators supporting the government candidate for President because they want to continue corruption that continues to make them richer while the masses get poorer.

According to Dr. Tipoteh, there is yet another type of candidates, unconstitutional candidates, those who are citizens of the United States of America or some other countries, when the Constitution of Liberia calls for single citizenship, Liberian, rather than dual citizenship.

He said there are these candidates who come to the people only when they need the votes of the people, adding when they get the votes and become elected, they forget about their duty to serve the people.