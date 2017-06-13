13 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: U.S.$480 Million Spent On Rice Importation

Presidential aspirant Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe says he is appalled by the continuous importation of rice into the local market amidst the abundant of land in Liberia.

Dr. Whapoe alleged that Liberia is experiencing a capital flight of US$480 million annually on rice importation.

He said the situation is retarding the country's progress and noted "we are only making other countries richer by pumping US$480 million into their economy every year".

Dr. Whapoe alleged that some individuals in leadership are receiving US$1.00 on every bag of rice imported into the country at the detriment of the people. He didnot provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

Speaking at the Foundation for Better Liberia (FOBEL) intellectual center at Barnesville Junction, Dr. Whapoe said when he is elected as president in October, he would introduce mechanize farming.

He noted that his party, Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), would turn farmers into millionaires when he is voted into power.

Dr. Whapoe believes Liberia is not an independent country because of its inability to feed itself.

"We are in slavery. You cannot say that you are independent and can't produce the food that you eat," Dr. Whapoe indicated.

He said President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and those before her have exhibited poor leadership skills by failing to solve the country's problems.

