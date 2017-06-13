13 June 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Bece Ends in Pusiga, No Examination Malpractice Recorded

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday, June 5, has ended successfully without any occurrence of examination malpractices in the Pusiga District of the Upper West Region.

The Pusiga District Education Service deployed security personnel and well-trained invigilators to ensure that candidates wrote the examination in a secured and cheating-free environment.

There was great excitement at the Examination Centre after candidates finished writing their last paper.

Out of the 1,110 candidates, comprising 554 girls and 536 boys, who registered, 20 candidates did not turn up to write the examination.

Registered girls outnumbered boys in the District to write this year's June, 2017 BECE a clear indication that the girl child education has received serious attention in the District.

The majority of the candidates who interacted with the District Information Officer/Information Services Department (DIO/ISD), expressed confidence in making very good grades and getting placement to their preferred Senior High School (SHS) and to enjoy government's 'Free SHS education policy'.

The candidates also said they were encouraged by the District Chief Executive's pledge to offer full SHS support from District Assembly for candidates scoring grade ten or better.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)

Ghana

Stock Market Growth to Continue to Year-End - Analysts

Stock market analysts are confident that the positive performance of the Ghana Stock Exchange will continue till the end… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.