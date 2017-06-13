Ghana: Bece Ends in Pusiga, No Examination Malpractice Recorded

press release

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday, June 5, has ended successfully without any occurrence of examination malpractices in the Pusiga District of the Upper West Region.

The Pusiga District Education Service deployed security personnel and well-trained invigilators to ensure that candidates wrote the examination in a secured and cheating-free environment.

There was great excitement at the Examination Centre after candidates finished writing their last paper.

Out of the 1,110 candidates, comprising 554 girls and 536 boys, who registered, 20 candidates did not turn up to write the examination.

Registered girls outnumbered boys in the District to write this year's June, 2017 BECE a clear indication that the girl child education has received serious attention in the District.

The majority of the candidates who interacted with the District Information Officer/Information Services Department (DIO/ISD), expressed confidence in making very good grades and getting placement to their preferred Senior High School (SHS) and to enjoy government's 'Free SHS education policy'.

The candidates also said they were encouraged by the District Chief Executive's pledge to offer full SHS support from District Assembly for candidates scoring grade ten or better.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)