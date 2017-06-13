13 June 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Media Urged to Partner Melr to Fight Child Labour

press release

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has come out with a Comprehensive Hazardous Activity Framework (HAF) and the harmonization of Ghana Child Labour Monitory System (GCLMS).

This is expected to address the challenges and National Plan of Action (NPA2) (2016-2020)) which has been developed awaiting cabinet's approval.

A Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireku Brobbey, who made this known at the media launch of the 2017 World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) in Accra, yesterday, noted that the pervasive nature of the child labour canker could not be tackled by government alone, adding that the support of the media was required.

He, therefore, called on the media to re-engage itself to create a more vigorous and sustained momentum in their coverage of all issues regarding the fight against child labour.

This year's event is being observed on the theme: 'Mobilizing resources for effective implementation of NPA 2 (2016-2020).'

Source: ISD (Mabel D. Awuku)

