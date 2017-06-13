Kenya: 4 Machakos County Officers Killed in Accident

Machakos — Four people, including two police officers attached to the Machakos First Lady and two county officers were Monday night killed in a road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Athi River Police Chief Shama Wario said four wheel drive vehicle collided with a saloon car in which the four officers were in killing them on the spot.

He said the First Lady's escort was returning back to Machakos after dropping her in Mlolongo when the accident occurred.

Wario said the driver of the four wheel drive vehicle was rushed to the Mater Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the four were taken to Shalom Hospital mortuary in Athi River.

Wario cautioned drivers to be careful while approaching Lukenya area, saying it is a black spot.