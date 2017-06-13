13 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 4 Machakos County Officers Killed in Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Machakos — Four people, including two police officers attached to the Machakos First Lady and two county officers were Monday night killed in a road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Athi River Police Chief Shama Wario said four wheel drive vehicle collided with a saloon car in which the four officers were in killing them on the spot.

He said the First Lady's escort was returning back to Machakos after dropping her in Mlolongo when the accident occurred.

Wario said the driver of the four wheel drive vehicle was rushed to the Mater Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the four were taken to Shalom Hospital mortuary in Athi River.

Wario cautioned drivers to be careful while approaching Lukenya area, saying it is a black spot.

Kenya

Maasai Manure Helps Drought-Hit Herders Fight Hunger

Livestock keepers are starting to sell manure for fertiliser, profiting from an underused resource and boosting farmers'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.