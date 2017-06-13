Nigeria: Shoprite's Made-in-Nigeria Initiative Gains Momentum

Shoprite Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting locally manufactured products with its 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative, which has benefited its producers and customers alike. Majority of products sold by Shoprite Nigeria are sourced locally and by pledging to stock even more local produce across its 23 stores, Shoprite is highlighting its commitment to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

The initiative also provides the platform for networking for manufacturers on a quarterly basis to showcase their goods, and helping to strengthen the relationship between Shoprite and local manufacturers.

Managing Partner at Integrated Factory Foods, Akhibi Onoke, said the benefits of being able to sell Naija Sweet Rice in Shoprite stores have been evident. Onoke, who started supplying to Shoprite four months ago, said, "The big advantage for us is that our products are available in 23 stores nationwide, which increases our market and provides us with growth opportunities. The fact that people see the goods in Shoprite gives us a level of credibility. We are gaining a lot of mileage from that and the exposure to the retailers' customer base is definitely working for us."

Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Pally Agro Products, Anwuli Onyeagu, who makes Banga fresh palm fruit extracts, has been a part of the Shoprite 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative for over three months. She said sales volumes of her products increased by over 40 per cent during the period.

Shoprite is confident that 'Made-in-Nigeria' is the boost that local suppliers need and would contribute towards growing the economy. Local suppliers are subjected to the same stringent quality standards and demanding targets expected of Shoprite's international suppliers. The 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative provides additional support to local manufacturers to ensure consistency of supply.