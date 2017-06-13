13 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Shoprite's Made-in-Nigeria Initiative Gains Momentum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Shoprite Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting locally manufactured products with its 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative, which has benefited its producers and customers alike. Majority of products sold by Shoprite Nigeria are sourced locally and by pledging to stock even more local produce across its 23 stores, Shoprite is highlighting its commitment to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

The initiative also provides the platform for networking for manufacturers on a quarterly basis to showcase their goods, and helping to strengthen the relationship between Shoprite and local manufacturers.

Managing Partner at Integrated Factory Foods, Akhibi Onoke, said the benefits of being able to sell Naija Sweet Rice in Shoprite stores have been evident. Onoke, who started supplying to Shoprite four months ago, said, "The big advantage for us is that our products are available in 23 stores nationwide, which increases our market and provides us with growth opportunities. The fact that people see the goods in Shoprite gives us a level of credibility. We are gaining a lot of mileage from that and the exposure to the retailers' customer base is definitely working for us."

Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Pally Agro Products, Anwuli Onyeagu, who makes Banga fresh palm fruit extracts, has been a part of the Shoprite 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative for over three months. She said sales volumes of her products increased by over 40 per cent during the period.

Shoprite is confident that 'Made-in-Nigeria' is the boost that local suppliers need and would contribute towards growing the economy. Local suppliers are subjected to the same stringent quality standards and demanding targets expected of Shoprite's international suppliers. The 'Made-in-Nigeria' initiative provides additional support to local manufacturers to ensure consistency of supply.

Nigeria

'Government's 1.5million Jobs Target By 2020 Unrealistic'

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said Federal Government's target of creating 1.5 million jobs by the year 2020 was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.