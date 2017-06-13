Nigeria: Reps Summon MTN, Glo, Others Over Job Losses

A House of Representatives panel has summoned the chief executive officers of MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat and Intel to appear before it tomorrow over the massive job losses in the telecoms sector.

The committee on telecommunications, chaired by Saheed Fijabi (APC, Oyo), said the five service providers have questions to answer regarding their recent actions of sacking many Nigerians without justifiable cause.

The five companies would also respond to queries on their failure to remit to government coffers, actual taxes as a result of their activities in Nigeria.

Fijabi said their invitation followed the inability of the CEOs to appear before the committee.

He told Daily Trust in Abuja yesterday that the committee would not accept representatives of the CEOs; as such persons cannot provide satisfactory explanations.