Françoise Mukayisenga, a long-serving Member of Parliament, died yesterday morning, Parliament announced.

Mukayisenga's passing was confirmed by Speaker Donatille Mukabarisa in a statement.

"Parliament is saddened to announce the passing of MP Mukayisenga, who died on Monday, June 12, at Rwanda Military Hospital, Kanombe," the Speaker said in a statement.

No details were offered regarding the cause of her death.

Mukayisenga, 48, had been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2003 when she joined the House on the ticket of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) as a lawmaker representing Western Province.

She has been a member of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Unity, Human Rights and Fight against Genocide.

The late had previously served in local government in different capacities, mainly in the former Gisenyi prefecture, now Western Province.