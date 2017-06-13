Nigeria: ADP - June 12 Election Was Rejection of Ethnic, Tribal Politics

The Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Yabagi Sani, has said the June 12, 1993 presidential election, believed to have been won by late Chief MKO Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) reminded Nigerians and the international community of the day that the people's collective trust was betrayed and insulted and how the hope of many was sacrificed for the interet of a few who couldn't imagined being without power.

Sani also added that if there are things about that election that should serve as lessons to the electorates, the electoral commission, and the entire country, it is the fact that Abiola was a Yoruba man from the South West, while his opponent, Alhaji Bashir Tofa was from the core North; but on the strength of a campaign based on ideas, people-oriented promises--a campaign devoid of ethnicity, tribalism and name-calling, Abiola was overwhelmingly voted in every part of the country.

Yabagi Sani, also said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is confused, advising Nigerians to help mobilise for the task of building a better society and country.