Dondo — Staffs from the Interior Ministry last Monday in Dondo town, Cambambe Municipality, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, attended a seminar on the Electoral Process, promoted by the Provincial Command of the National Police.

During the seminar - which was attended by staffs from the National Police, Migration and Foreigners Services (SME) and the Fire Department - the participants learnt about topics like "The organic law on the general elections in Angola", "The Electoral Conduct Code" and "The role of the National Police in the different stages of the electoral process".

In his intervention, chief superintendant Manuel Eduardo Muzumbi said that the seminar was designed to upgrade the various staffs of the Ministry of the Interior on the posture to adopt in the current phase of preparations for the elections, set for 23 August, this year.

He stressed that police officers are non-partisan and they are required to secure the electoral process throughout all the stages, which implies to provide the staffs with enough information to act in such context.

"The National Police have experience in providing security to electoral processes, but this is not enough, because the number of voters increases in each election and the moods vary, reason why actions like this have been carried out to raise the attention of the effectives of the Interior Ministry's various organs", explained the source.