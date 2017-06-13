South Africa: 'Borrowed' Nine-Month-Old Baby Back With Mom

The mother of a 9-month-old baby boy who had been missing for two weeks, after his mother's friend "borrowed" him in Mount Moriah in Phoenix, has been reunited with her baby.

Abongile Nojahi, 25, the mother of Olwethu Gift Nojahi, told News24 on Tuesday that she would forgive her 17-year-old friend, who has been arrested.

"I'm happy that my baby has been found, that's what matters the most. I have no problem with what she did and I would definitely forgive her," she said adding that she doesn't know what the friend's reason for disappearing with the baby was.

"The baby is back with me now," she said.

The friend had "borrowed" the baby to go to a mall on Saturday, June 3, but she never returned until she was found by police hiding in Amaoti, Inanda.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the baby was found alive on Sunday, June 11.

Gwala said the baby was first taken to a place of safety after he was found.

A suspect was arrested and charged for kidnapping after she was found from where she was hiding, Gwala said.

"She appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday and court appearance results are unknown at this stage," Gwala said.

Source: News24