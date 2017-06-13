Benguela — The Agriculture sector is implementing a vast programme of cattle breeding in some farms in the Camabatela plateau, using a matrix that is being made in the national market and Namibia, aiming at boosting the activity of local farmers.

This was said on Sunday by the Secretary of State for Agricultural Business Sector, Carlos Alberto Pinto, when speaking at the cattle fair held on 9-11 June in Cubal municipality, central Benguela province.

The official said that this programme, which is under the guidance of the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, aims at starting and operating the Camabatela slaughterhouse.

Carlos Pinto said that this plan is based on a programme for mobilization financial and human resources to boost the private sector, as well as the construction and reconstruction of technical support and assistance infrastructures, which will possibly cover the remaining regions of the country.

He stated that the plan of purchase of matrix in the national programme will be made through the direct acquisition from breeders, or through regular conducting of fair of auctions, in which the cattle raisers will be the protagonists and main beneficiaries.