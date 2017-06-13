Nigeria: Al-Mustapha, Uwazurike Meet in Kaduna, Sue for Peace

Kaduna — Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, and the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, yesterday met in Kaduna to broker peace over the quit notice issued to Igbo in the North by a coalition of some northern youth groups.

The meeting was held at the instance of Al-Mustapha to intervene in the threats and counter-threats by the northern coalition of youth groups and the pro-Biafra agitators.

Al-Mustapha urged the groups to wear their thinking caps and shun acts that are detrimental to the unity of the country.

He noted that it would not be surprising if some countries that are jealous of Nigeria might be the sponsors of the tension in the country.

Also speaking, the MASSOB leader, Uwazurike, maintained that the crisis in Nigeria was being manipulated and caused by politicians.

He said the youths must not allow themselves to be manipulated, stressing that "the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalisation can be discussed."