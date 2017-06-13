13 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Al-Mustapha, Uwazurike Meet in Kaduna, Sue for Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Shiklam

Kaduna — Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, and the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, yesterday met in Kaduna to broker peace over the quit notice issued to Igbo in the North by a coalition of some northern youth groups.

The meeting was held at the instance of Al-Mustapha to intervene in the threats and counter-threats by the northern coalition of youth groups and the pro-Biafra agitators.

Al-Mustapha urged the groups to wear their thinking caps and shun acts that are detrimental to the unity of the country.

He noted that it would not be surprising if some countries that are jealous of Nigeria might be the sponsors of the tension in the country.

Also speaking, the MASSOB leader, Uwazurike, maintained that the crisis in Nigeria was being manipulated and caused by politicians.

He said the youths must not allow themselves to be manipulated, stressing that "the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalisation can be discussed."

Nigeria

'Government's 1.5million Jobs Target By 2020 Unrealistic'

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said Federal Government's target of creating 1.5 million jobs by the year 2020 was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.