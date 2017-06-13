12 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: MP Francoise Mukayisenga Passes On

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Françoise Mukayisenga, a long-serving member of parliament, died Monday morning, parliament has announced.

Her passing was confirmed by Speaker Donatille Mukabarisa in a statement.

"The parliament is saddened to announce the passing of MP Mukayisenga Françoise who died on Monday night, June 12, at Rwanda Military Hospital" she said in a statement.

No details were offered regarding the cause of her death.

Mukayisenga, 48, had been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since 2003 when she joined the House on the ticket of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) as a lawmaker representing Western Province.

She has been a member of the parliamentary standing committee on unity, human rights and fight against genocide.

The deceased held a bachelor's degree in management and had previously served in local government in different capacities, mainly in the former Gisenyi prefecture, now part of the Western Province.

