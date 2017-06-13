13 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Wike Assures Lawmakers of Protection of Shell's Investments in Rivers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Chinwo

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured members the House of Representatives that his administration will continue to protect Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and her investments in the state.

The governor said there is no need for the SPDC to relocate out of Rivers State, as the action would negatively affect the economy of the state and Nigeria.

Speaking when he granted audience to the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation on Monday, Wike said: "If anything happens here, it will have negative social implications.

"The relocation will not just be a loss for Rivers State, it will be a loss for Nigeria. The negative impact it will have on the Niger Delta and Nigeria will outweigh whatever challenges that Shell is facing ".

The governor said his administration is always willing to take measures to ensure that businesses thrive in the state.

He told the House of Representatives that investments in the security framework of Rivers State led to the state not witnessing the sabotage of major national economic assets.

"I thank the Speaker of the House of Representatives and members of the Ad hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation for taking measures to stop the relocation of SPDC," Wike said.

While debunking claims by the Ministry of Finance that they released N34billion to Rivers State Government as the Paris Club Refund, he said the Federal Government released N14billion as Paris club Refund to Rivers State. According to him, after protests that the state had been short-changed , the Federal Government released another N3billion to the state, totaling N17billion.

Earlier, the chairman of the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on SPDC Relocation, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka, said that it is necessary to stop relocation of SPDC because of the effect it will have on the Niger Delta economy.

He said the committee was set up following a motion moved by Hon Kingsley Chinda.

The Federal lawmaker praised Wike for his developmental efforts that have transformed Rivers State.

I

Nigeria

'Government's 1.5million Jobs Target By 2020 Unrealistic'

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said Federal Government's target of creating 1.5 million jobs by the year 2020 was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.