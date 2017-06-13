South Africa: Good and Bad News for Stormers

The Stormers have good and bad news on the injury front as they plot their way forward in Super Rugby 2017.

With the tournament currently on ice as the international season kicks in, the Stormers are back at work in Cape Town as they begin preparations for their next clash - a trip to Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs on July 1.

The good news is that hooker Scarra Ntubeni , centre Dan du Plessis and flanks Rynhardt Elstadt and Steph de Wit will all return to full training with the Stormers next week.

Ntubeni makes his return from an Achilles injury sustained in the Currie Cup last year, whilst Du Plessis was able to avoid undergoing surgery on his shoulder, which he dislocated against the Crusaders in Christchurch back on April 22.

Elstadt has recovered from a fractured rib and De Wit is back after breaking his ankle in pre-season.

But there is bad news too.

Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis will undergo hip surgery this week which will rule him out for the rest of the year.

Centre Huw Jones' hamstring is recovering well, but he should be available to play in five weeks time.

Flyhalf Rob du Preez (torn pectoral muscle), lock Jan de Klerk (broken toe) and flank Cobus Wiese (shoulder) are all expected to return in three months time - meaning they have also been ruled out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

The Stormers, top of Africa Conference 1, have all but secured a home quarter-final at Newlands.

