Nigeria: Notore Boosts CCC League, As Ibeju Lekki Wins Title

Dominant force in Nigerian cricket scene, Ibeju/Lekki team last Sunday confirmed their supremacy in the sport by winning the coveted Club Cricket Committee (CCC) League title which was rounded up at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos.

It was Abiodun Abioye who spear headed the team to a convincing win as Ibeju Lekki won by six wickets against the Lagos Asians, a team made up of Indian immigrants in Lagos.

Ibeju Lekki's Yusuf Mustapha took four wickets in 4.5 overs. Adedeji Sesan took three wickets in four overs, while Abiodun Abioye also of Ibeju took three wickets in four overs in the second innings.

Ibeju Lekki scored 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10.3 overs. Jide Bejide scored 35 runs off 27 balls in 40 minutes, while Akachukwu Chima also of Ibeju scored below 15 runs off six balls in 13 minutes.

Lagos Asians' Endurance Ofem and Desai Dappa all took one wicket each, but this was unable to stop the rampaging Ibeju Lekki.

A total of 12 teams participated in the league made up of six teams each in the Division One and Two.

At the end of the league, Rocks Cricket Club gained promotion to the Division One from Division Two, while former Division One top club, Foundation Cricket Club got relegated to the lower division.

The runners up in Division Two are the Cricket Lovers Club and Rocks Cricket Club of Abeokuta.

Desai Dapan of Lagos Asian emerged Bowler of the series while Man of the Series award was won by Chester Ashmith. The Young Cricketer of the series award went to Sulaimon Rinsewe with 154 runs, 6 wickets and 9 catches in 9 games. CCC Chairman, Charles Omuerah, presented awards to winners.

In his closing remarks, the representative of the sponsor and Head Corporate Communications, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Ngozi Mba, said "at Notore, when we considered sponsoring the Club Cricket Committee League, (CCCL), we felt strongly that there is the need to help revive cricket at the grassroots level in Nigeria and it resonated greatly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians through our businesses.

"We believe that our sponsorship of CCC will improve the welfare of some of Nigeria's best rising young cricket players while also inspiring other young athletes to pursue their athletic aspirations

"On behalf of our Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Onajite Okoloko, and everyone at Notore, we would like to congratulate the Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club and the Lagos Asian Cricket, Club on their performance during the championship finals, and we look forward to the upcoming cricket season," she remarked.