Nigeria: Unity Bar Introduces Health Insurance for 10, 000 Lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja chapter, has introduced a health insurance package for the over 10, 000 of its members in Abuja.

The package, which was unanimously endorsed by members, was announced by the Chairman, Ezenwa Anumnu, at the monthly meeting of the association in Abuja on Friday.

Under the Lawyers Health Insurance Plan, interested lawyers are to pay an annual premium of N15, 000 to the health management organisation, Hygeia Insurance, which will entitle them to enjoy healthcare in over 30 hospitals in the FCT.

Anumnu informed the lawyers that members of the subscriber's nuclear family would also benefit from the services, which include: general and specialist consultation, chronic ailments, accidents and emergencies, eye and dental care, diagnostic tests, pre-natal and neonatal and child delivery, surgery, among others.