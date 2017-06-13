press release

South Africa sends condolences to the Republic of Zimbabwe following a tragic bus accident that killed 43 people and injured 24 passengers

The Government and people of South Africa convey their deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, following a tragic bus accident on 7 June 2017, along the Harare-Chirundu Highway, which veered off the road and rammed into a tree, leaving 43 people dead and 24 injured.

The South African Government extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic bus accident and further wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation