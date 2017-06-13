South Africa: Parliament On Burning of Two Trains At Cape Town Station

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has expressed shock following a visit to Cape Town train station where two trains were gutted by fire last night and a number of stores vandalised and looted.

The Acting Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Leonard Ramatlakane, said the Committee was taken aback by last night's actions and had cut short its scheduled meeting to visit the station.

"Burning trains is not a solution. Instead it exacerbates the transport challenges that our people encounter. This is the only thing we have to move people to work. We must find a permanent solution to this challenge," Mr Ramatlakane said.

Failure of signalling equipment due to electricity cuts and cable theft resulted in extended train delays late yesterday. Buses proved to be insufficient to deal with the number of passengers and frustrated commuters set alight two trains. Various stores within the station were vandalised and looted while electronic signage boards were either gutted by fire or broken.

Mr Ramatlakane said it appeared that criminal elements were involved in the actions of last night and he called on communities and commuters to expose the criminals. "These people should be arrested. Commuters must flush out the criminals. They must not act under the guise of being commuters. This is no ordinary crime. It is clear it was carried out by people who understand the system," he said.

He said the cost of repairs would run into millions as the burnt trains will have to be replaced, as they cannot be repaired. Metrorail has been invited to brief the Committee on the incident once the investigation into the incident is complete.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa