South Africa: 12 Children Hurt in Benoni Taxi Crash

Twelve children were injured after the taxi they were traveling in rolled on Concord Cresent in Crystal Park, Benoni, on Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they had found the taxi lying on its side, straddling the road and the pavement.

Meiring said several children had been found still seated, or walking around on the scene.

Twelve children, aged between 15 and 18, were injured.

"Two boys had sustained critical injuries, while 10 others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," Meiring said.

He said the victims were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured were provided with "advanced life support interventions".

One of the critically injured boys was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter, while another boy was airlifted by another private helicopter to a nearby hospital, Meiring said.

The other 10 children were transported by ambulance to various hospitals in the area.

The cause of the collision was not known.

