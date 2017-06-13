South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Addresses National Youth Day Commemoration in Ventersdorp, 16 Jun

press release

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday, 16 June 2017, address the National Youth Day commemoration in Ventersdorp, in the North West province, under the theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment".

June 16 commemorates the historic and courageous uprising by students in Soweto against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools, which led to a tragic loss of life and injuries and was also a major turning point in the history of the liberation struggle in the country and in particular the participation of the youth.

This year's commemoration coincides with the centenary celebrations of the late former President of the governing party, the African National Congress and one of the key founding fathers of South Africa's liberation and constitutional democracy, Mr Reginald Oliver Tambo.

"On this Youth Month we encourage our young people to emulate the spirit of the youth of 1976 by contributing immensely in building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, safe and prosperous South Africa.

As the youth of 1976 was at the forefront of the liberation struggle, we further encourage our young people today to lead a struggle for radical socioeconomic transformation to ensure that everyone, in particular the youth, equally participate and benefit from the economy of the country," said President Zuma.

National Youth Day provides an opportunity to take stock of the strides that government has made in promoting youth development.

Government and its agencies, including the National Youth Development Agency, will over the month host a number of engagements including youth expos, dialogues and youth entrepreneur hubs to showcase opportunities available to young people.

