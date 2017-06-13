12 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Malnutrition, Disease and Food Insecurity - a Perfect Recipe for Disaster for Somalia's Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Since the beginning of the year, outbreaks of cholera and later measles have been spreading across Somalia. The severe and prolonged drought has also caused high malnutrition among children. Unicef estimates that 1.4-million children will suffer from acute malnutrition this year, including 277,000 severe cases. By KUN LI.

With just a roof, this open barn was once used as livestock market for Dolow town. Now enclosed by orange tarpaulin, it has been turned into a makeshift hospital for patients stricken by the latest cholera outbreak.

Inside the quiet, stifling wards, two-year-old Rahma lies on a stretcher. No one has noticed - not even her father sitting right next to her - that she is fighting for her life. Quiet and motionless, she appears to be just taking a nap.

John Ntambi, Unicef Nutrition Specialist, happens to walk in during a planned visit to monitor Unicef's support to the hospital. A doctor by training, he takes one look at Rahma and immediately rushes to her side. One glance was all he needed to see that she is not doing well. But it is already too late.

Rahma's eyes are rolled back. She is losing consciousness fast. Before anything can be done...

Somalia

Int'l Naval Coalition Step up Fight Against Somali Pirates

An international naval coalition is stepping up its presence in the Bab Al Mandeb strait in response to attacks on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.