13 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape Arts and Culture Commemorates Youth Day in Vaalspan, 16 Jun

Northern Cape Youths will mark the 41st anniversary commemoration of the 1976 Soweto uprisings at the McDonald Pitso Stadium in Vaalspan, Jan Kempdorp in the Frances Baard District. The commemoration will be marked under a theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Participation".

It is scheduled to be addressed by Premier Sylvia Lucas who will be accompanied by other Members of Executive Council.

The commemoration will be preceded by a variety of programmes targeted at the young people. They include a memorial lecture to be hosted by Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on the Life and Times of OR Tambo to be held at Pampierstad on Thursday, 15 June 2017.

The Department of Social Development will roll out inter-generational dialogues and launch its Provincial Youth Month Development Strategy.

The National Youth Development Agency will embark on an outreach programmes aimed at youth economic development amongst others.

The 2017 commemoration coincides with the centenary of the birth of Oliver Regional Tambo. OR Tambo was truly a magnificent man, he stood and fought for what was right and that is thing that all young South Africans should know and keep in mind.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and the Department of Social Development will use the month to rename the office buildings of the Department of Social Development (Mimosa Complex) into Lahlu Mabilo Complex on Thursday, 22 June 2017.

The department will also be unveiling the revamped tombstones of Barney Judith Moacwi and Mayenzeke Charl Ntlathi in Kimberley on Saturday, 24 June 2017. The trio were some of the activists who were at the forefront of youth struggle in the Northern Cape.

