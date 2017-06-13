12 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - AB De Villiers and the Burden of Niceness

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

AB de Villiers is nice enough to be a saint. But far too nice to captain a cricket team. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

AB de Villiers is the nicest guy in world cricket. Even when the press corps are frothing at the mouth, he will politely greet and he always has time for a chat. But, just like that advert from yonks ago where a gentleman takes issue with somebody describing his car as nice, it's not really a word you want attached to the captain of a professional team

A cup of tea is nice. A captain? He should be a proper bastard.

In the aftermath of South Africa's embarrassing exit from the Champion's Trophy over the weekend, De Villiers insisted that he's staying put. When asked in the press conference why he wants to continue doing the job of captain, he was nice about it.

"Because I'm a good captain. And I can take this team forward. I can take us to win a World Cup, I believe. And I believed the same thing over here in this tournament and the last one, but that's what I believe. I love doing it," De Villiers said.

You get the...

South Africa

Broadcaster Paid Millions for Guptas' Breakfast Briefings

The SABC paid R20m for the broadcasting of the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age's breakfast briefings, in contradiction… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.