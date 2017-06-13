South Africa: Cricket - AB De Villiers and the Burden of Niceness

analysis

AB de Villiers is nice enough to be a saint. But far too nice to captain a cricket team. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

AB de Villiers is the nicest guy in world cricket. Even when the press corps are frothing at the mouth, he will politely greet and he always has time for a chat. But, just like that advert from yonks ago where a gentleman takes issue with somebody describing his car as nice, it's not really a word you want attached to the captain of a professional team

A cup of tea is nice. A captain? He should be a proper bastard.

In the aftermath of South Africa's embarrassing exit from the Champion's Trophy over the weekend, De Villiers insisted that he's staying put. When asked in the press conference why he wants to continue doing the job of captain, he was nice about it.

"Because I'm a good captain. And I can take this team forward. I can take us to win a World Cup, I believe. And I believed the same thing over here in this tournament and the last one, but that's what I believe. I love doing it," De Villiers said.

You get the...