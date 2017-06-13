Ethiopia: Public Servant Entangled With Constraints in Delivering Service - Survey

National survey undertaken by the Ethiopian Institution of the Ombudsman (EIO) revealed that multisource constraints entangled leaders' and employees' service delivery efforts in government institutions and public development enterprises.

Attitudinal gaps, limitations of spirit of servanthood, and malpractice among the public servants significantly affected their efforts in serving the public and hence reduced customer satisfaction, EIO Senior Research Expert Adugna Muluneh mentioned as he presented the findings to the stakeholders' and senior officials Saturday.

These causes sourced from immature work culture, focusing on rights than duties, seeking unnecessary benefits, biased promotion, scholarship awards, the leadership's low level of commitment to and capacity to identify and solve the problems, among others, Adugna illustrated.

According to the expert, high employee turnover, rent seeking, lack of accountability, absence of incentive systems, and the sluggish reform implementation, were additional problems the survey revealed.

For her part, EIO Director General Fozia Amin said: "Mismatch between employees' profession and the position they are assigned to, unfavourable job environment, and limitations in provision of capacity and skills enhancing trainings for public servants resulted in limitations on service delivery."

A large number of guidelines and directives have been issued over the years, she said and adding, the Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority alone has so far issued over 80 guidelines.

"So, the public servants may not get along with them quickly and well that they find themselves in a forceful situation to escape making decisions to customers' affairs, thereby disappointing customers" she said.

One of the participants, Muluken Ayew from the Amhara State Labour and Social Affairs Bureau said the problems traced by the study existed in his bureau. However, he insisted, attitude related problems offset others.

On the other hand, few participants criticized that most similar studies have been consumed for stayed on shelf, despite their greater remedial socioeconomic and political values if they materialized.

Reflecting on issues, Fozia believes that the solutions the survey suggested are easily practicable. "Though solving all at a time is not unmanageable, those problems highly affecting the service delivery should be addressed with special priority."

The researchers suggested that all stakeholders should exert concerted efforts towards the quickened application of the recommendations the survey forwarded. They also called on the institute to put pressure on the concerned parties to materialize the recommendations.