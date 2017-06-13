Ethiopia: Premier Holds Talks With Qatari Delegation

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn yesterday discussed with Qatari delegation led by Foreign Affairs State Minister Sultan Bin Saad Al-Murakhi on different issues.

Accordingly, the delegation gives explanation to the Prime Minister on the present conditions of the Gulf Countries Council (GCC). The main objective of the delegation is to discuss and give clarification about the region's issue to the premier.

Prime Minister Hailemariam explained to the delegation that Ethiopia strives to solve any differences between the GCC with a round table discussion peacefully.

He noted that Ethiopia neutrally observes the issue and strives to contribute its part towards solving problems peacefully.

"Ethiopia's foreign policy puts first peaceful discussion to solve any disagreements within any sovereign country."

Ethio-Qatari relations is furthering after the recent Qatari's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visit to Ethiopia, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry official who attended the discussion.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) forged methods of strengthening their friendship and cooperation.

In a telephonic conversation Sunday, Prime Minister Hailemariam and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed various issues regarding mutual regional and global development interests.

The two-sides stressed the need for further expanding their economic, developmental and trade cooperation and serve the interests of the two countries and peoples, reported Emirates News Agency.