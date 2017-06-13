Ethiopian Badminton Championship Kicks Off

The Ethiopian Badminton Championship began last weekend at the Ethiopian Youths Sport Academy.

Ethiopian Badminton Federation (EBF) President Gebreyesus Ayele said that all nine states including two city administrations are working towards promoting badminton sport in their respective states. He said, "Most of the states could not attend this year's championship due to budget constraints with the exception of Oromia state that showed no interest to take part in the tournament," adding "The Oromia State expected to host this year's championship but the federation changed that considering other factors."

The president further said that Badminton needs sport facilities, gymnasiums and well equipped playing grounds but they found it difficult to overcome these challenges.

He added "Despite the challenges we still look for other options that could possibly replace modern playing grounds."

We will work further to strengthen badminton sport together with our stakeholders and he said "The International Badminton Federation provides assistance to our national Federation. Using these we will try to resolve some of the challenges we are facing this time."

In her part Federation Office Head Worknesh Tilahun said the championship which is held every two years is aimed at increasing performance of players and acquire experience to be competitive in the national and international competitions. She stressed,"Such tournaments are crucial for selecting best players for further training and sport engagement."

The Office Head also said that even if the federation has invited all the regional states in this tournament only the two city administrations and three regional states have attended the tournament. According to her the participating teams are from Tigray, Addis Ababa, Amhara, Dire Dawa and Southern Nations, Nationalities an Peoples State.

Some 64 players are attending the tournament and it will come to an end the coming weekend at the Ethiopian Youths Sport Academy.