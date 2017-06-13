Last year a sea of 42,000 people in green and yellow flooded the main streets of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in the 10-kilometer annual Great Run. In 2017 that figure is expected to go up to 44,000.

The 2017 Great Ethiopian Run, (GER) registration is going on for the last seven days in different places, the event organizers announced. The initial stage registration pace is satisfactory, according to the organizers.

In the 2017 GER that will take place in November the organizers expect a record 44,000 participants. This will be an increase of 2,000 people from last year.

This year the organizers decided to provide barcode and race number to all participants along with their official T-shirts.

The organizers say that the race number is helpful to identify illegal T-shirt and helps control their illegal distribution.

In the coming GER the elite 7,000 athletes will wear Green T-shirt while the mass 37,000 runners who take part to enjoy the carnival atmosphere, jog and walk will wear the Red T-Shirt.

Registration for the Green T-shirt participants is 220 birr while the Red will get the ticket with 200 birr.

This year GER main sponsor is Total while Banks and Ethiopian Airlines are co-sponsors.

Ten branches of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) serve as registration centres. Plus mobile or internet banking at the CBE also serves for registration.

The organizers said that Group registration takes place at the GER head office. Group participants need to have official support letter from their respective organization.