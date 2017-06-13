13 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Rest Big Names for England T20IS

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Proteas have rested a number of their star players for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England.

Following the disappointment of their ICC Champions Trophy exit on Sunday, South Africa must now regroup for three T20s against England, the first of which will take place on Wednesday, June 21.

AB de Villiers will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis who has been given a "break" for the series.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have opted to let a number of players who are regularly involved in all three formats rest for the series.

Du Plessis, along with Kagiso Rabada, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy will return home for a break before the Test series.

England, meanwhile, have also named a watered down squad for the series.

The first of four Test matches gets underway at Lord's on July 6.

Proteas T20 squad:

AB de Villiers (captain, Titans), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

Fixtures:

Wednesday, June 21: 1st T20, Southampton - 19:30

Friday, June 23: 2nd T20, Taunton - 18:00

Sunday, June 25: 3rd T20, Cardiff - 15:30

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Broadcaster Paid Millions for Guptas' Breakfast Briefings

The SABC paid R20m for the broadcasting of the Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age's breakfast briefings, in contradiction… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.