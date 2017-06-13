South Africa: Proteas Rest Big Names for England T20IS

The Proteas have rested a number of their star players for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England.

Following the disappointment of their ICC Champions Trophy exit on Sunday, South Africa must now regroup for three T20s against England, the first of which will take place on Wednesday, June 21.

AB de Villiers will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis who has been given a "break" for the series.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have opted to let a number of players who are regularly involved in all three formats rest for the series.

Du Plessis, along with Kagiso Rabada, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy will return home for a break before the Test series.

England, meanwhile, have also named a watered down squad for the series.

The first of four Test matches gets underway at Lord's on July 6.

Proteas T20 squad:

AB de Villiers (captain, Titans), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

Fixtures:

Wednesday, June 21: 1st T20, Southampton - 19:30

Friday, June 23: 2nd T20, Taunton - 18:00

Sunday, June 25: 3rd T20, Cardiff - 15:30

Source: Sport24