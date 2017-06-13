South Africa: Gauteng Health On Services By Forensic Pathology Officers

press release

Gauteng Department of Health implores Forensic Pathology Officers to resume services to the public

The Gauteng Department of Health yesterday met with Forensic Pathology Officers (FPOs) from various centres in the province as per commitment by the MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, last week Friday. The meeting follows on the intervention by the MEC to ensure that disrupted Forensic Pathology Services are restored in the best interest of bereaved families and the interest of justice.

At the meeting the Acting Head of Department, Dr Ernest Kenoshi sought to find speedy and amicable resolution to various concerns raised by FPOs. In this meeting the Department re-affirmed the commitment made by the MEC as follows:

That Counselling and Debriefing Sessions will be reinstated for use by employees as needed;

An audit of critical equipment and protective clothing will be conducted with immediate effect;

The implementation of the danger allowance for qualifying employees will be effected; and

Reversal of the Occupational Specific Dispensation (OSD) remuneration scales to 2010, which is the pre-OSD salary scales.

The Department will await the outcome of the National Collective Bargaining process on the issue of scope of practice and the relevant allowance requested by the FPOs. This is an intensive process that takes longer to finalise and it's fitting that we provide pathology services whilst this process is being engaged.

The Department calls on FPOs to resume Forensic Pathology Services so as to be sensitive to the bereaved families, especially considering the fact that this service is essential and that also serves the interest of justice. The Department is committed to work with the FPOs and their representatives to resolve their grievances within the legal framework.

Issued by: Gauteng Health