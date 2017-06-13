Ethiopia: Nation Intensifying Child Protection Efforts

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs indicated that it has undertaken successful jobs in ensuring the wellbeing of vulnerable children nationwide.

The ministry has been carrying out various activities regarding child development, prevention and protection, as well as alleviation of harmful practices, Ministry Child Promotion and Protection Director Kibru Hailu told The Ethiopian Herald in an interview in connection with World Day against Child Labour.

"Children are the future leaders of this country. Thus, if we want to produce competent, knowledgeable, healthy and ethical leaders of tomorrow, we should invest our time, skill and capital in today's children."

The director also said: "The government has committed itself to prevent child trafficking while eradicating harmful practices, child labour and child abuse."

Around 12,436 children living on the street had been identified in Addis Ababa only over the last five months, the director disclosed; adding 7,000 of them were made to reunite with their families.

The ministry also confirmed that the remaining 5,436 children were orphans, hence granted local and foreign adoption.

The government in collaboration with other partners has been providing care and rehabilitation services for physically and psychologically affected children, Kibru pointed out.

Moreover, he added that 400 child parliaments have been established all over the country to help children exercise rule of law and democratization.

Labour and Social Affairs Ministry Child Labour Exploitation Prevention Expert, Wosenyelesh Birhanu for her part said special attention has been attached to safeguarding the rights of children living with disability, and children living with HIV as well as children living on the street.

She also admitted that there are still many children under the age of 14 who are facing physical and psychological abuses by their immediate family members and employers.

Noting that the ministry receives information on abuses on a daily bases, Wosenyelesh said corrective measures have been taken on perpetrators besides awareness raising workshops and discussions held to dry the menace from its roots.

Wosenyelesh underlined that the fast economic growth of the country and the concomitant urban construction boom are responsible for triggering more children to head to these places in search for jobs which calls for increased intervention in the areas.

Every year on 12th June, the World Day Against Child Labour brings governments, employers and labour unions, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and to indicate direction in supporting them, according to the International Labour Organization.