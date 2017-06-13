Ethiopia: OIC Pledges Support to Drought Mitigation Efforts

A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Conference led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz appreciated Ethiopia's effort in mitigating the drought with own capacity and prioritizing life saving.

The deputy premier, who is the current chair of the OIC Summit, made the remark after meeting President Dr. Mulatu Teshome yesterday.

He said : " We are glad that we learnt Ethiopian institutions are well prepared to use their own resources to this [the drought situation] and to get aid from the international aid for distribution."

The deputy premier also lauded government's greater emphasis on prioritizing lifesaving effort in such compelling situation.

The delegation has discussed with the Disaster and Risk Management Commission, UN agencies and foreign minister to learn more about the effects of drought in the country as well as in the region.

"We listened to the analysis of the drought situation from these entities. The number of people affected by the drought is huge."

He said the delegation would inform OIC institutions and member states so that they could help in addressing the burden of drought affected people.

The two sides also discussed on ways of bolstering bilateral ties with special emphasis on economic cooperation.

It was noted that Turkish investment in Ethiopia takes the lion share in Sub Saharan countries with a total investment of over six billion USD.