Ethiopia: Ghana Beat Ethiopia 5-0 in African Cup Qualifiers

National football team conceded five goals in their opener

The Ethiopian national football team suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Ghanaian side on Sunday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification Group F match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

This was a bad start in their campaign for the qualifiers. The serious trouble began when Ghana found the net two times in the first 15 minutes.

Prior to their travel to Ghana many expected a close margin defeat. This was not the first time for the Ethiopian national team to face this kind of disastrous defeat in the qualifiers. The 7-1 demolition by Algeria a couple of years ago was one among others. That led to the sacking of Coach Yohannes Sahile.

Gebremedhin Haile who replaced Yohannes tried to secure a place by getting the best second place but to no avail.

This was the first major defeat under the newly appointed head Coach Ashenafi Bekele. His side had one international friendly against Uganda a week before they travelled to Ghana. After finishing goalless, Ashernafi said that when the remaining players join his side they would possibly make differences.

The national side had that international friendly in the absence of Saint George players who had an international commitment against the DR Congo's AS Vita on Sunday in their CAF Champions League Group C first leg that took place at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

A goal from Salhadin Seid gave St. George a 1-0 win over the visitors. The hope of the coach was that the inclusion of St. George players would bring difference but it was not to be so.

The victory takes the Black Stars to the top of Group F standings with three points, while Walia Ibex are placed fourth on the table. Sierra Leone, who ended a Kenyan 10-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory in Freetown the previous day.

The following is the international media outlets report from the spot: The Black Stars started off like a house on fire as they hit the back of the net twice in the first 15 minutes of the encounter.

The deadlock was broken by Asamoah Gyan, who headed home Thomas Agyepong's cross - to make it 1-0 to Ghana ten minutes into the game.

It was soon 2-0 to Ghana five minutes later after John Boye controlled the ball beautifully, before beating Ethiopia goalkeeper Abel Mamo.

Holland-based midfielder Agyepong, who was making his international debut for Ghana, was looking lively for the home side.

The attacker showed some good skills in the 22nd minute, before unleashing a shot which was blocked and cleared away by Walia Ibex.

The Black Stars continued to pile pressure on the Walia Ibex defence as they looked to extend their lead and they did make it 3-0.

Ebenezer Ofori was the man who beat Mamo this time when his thunderous left-footed effort hit the back of the net five minutes before the halftime break

Ghana were leading 3-0 during the half time following an entertaining first half which was dominated by the home side.

The Black Stars continued to press Walia Ibex in the second half and they extended their lead through Raphael Dwamena, who was also making his debut for Ghana.

The bulky striker hit the back of the net from close range from a rebound - making it 4-0 to Ghana with the Ethiopia defence caught ball watching.

Dwamena then completed his brace on the hour-mark - scoring from close range after Mamo failed to hold onto the ball and the striker made it 5-0 to Ghana.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori was finally seriously tested towards the 70th minute when he was forced into a good save by Ethiopia winger Shimelis Bekele from a free-kick.

Afriyie Acquah, a defensive midfielder by trade, was introduced by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in the closing stages of the match as home side looked to contain Ethiopia.

The Walia Ibex were unable to grab a late consolation goal as keeper Richard Ofori was alert in the dying minutes of the match and ultimately, Ghana ran out 5-0 winners.