9 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Visits Nigeria for Nordic-Africa Dialogue of Foreign Ministers, 10 Jun

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane visits Nigeria for the Nordic-Africa Dialogue

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to arrive in the Federal Republic of Nigeria later today, 09 June 2017, where she will take part in the 16th Africa-Nordic Dialogue of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for 10 June 2017 in the capital, Abuja.

The Dialogue will take place under the theme: "Ensuring sustainable development through trade and investment".

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane will make a presentation in the meeting under the sub-theme, "Promoting trade and investment as tools for sustainable development", to be co-presented with the Finnish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Timo Soini.

The Dialogue forum is hosted annually and is aimed at establishing new perspectives for the friendship, cooperation and solidarity that exist between Africa and the Nordic countries.

The meetings focus primarily on pertinent development issues, particularly related to Africa.

The first Africa-Nordic Meeting took place in Sweden in December 2000, and in total 15 meetings have taken place from 2000 to 2016.

African countries that have hosted meetings include Benin (2006 and 2012), Botswana (2008), Mozambique (2003), Senegal (2010) and South Africa (2015).

The Nordic participants are Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark.

As host of the 14th Meeting, held in April 2015 in Mookgopong, Limpopo Province, Minister Nkoana-Mashabane noted that: "The Nordic states have stood with Africa in solidarity over many decades."

South Africa regards the Africa-Nordic Ministerial Dialogue as an important platform for solidarity and cooperation, where Nordic and African states can engage as friends in an informal environment in an open and frank manner.

