South Africa: Water and Sanitation Presents Annual Performance Plan to Parliament

press release

DWS presents the Annual Performance Plan to the Select Committee on Social Services

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) today presented its Annual Performance Plan (APP) to the Select Committee on Social Services. The presentation outlined service delivery that will take place in the different provinces and received overwhelming support from the Select Committee.

The department appreciates the concurrence by the Select Committee that there is a need for support to municipalities with regard to delivery of water and sanitation services that will in turn yield increased revenue collection.

Water infrastructure development and water planning that will ensure that the country's water resources are protected, developed and managed in a sustainable manner as well as sector regulation, will form the apex of the priorities of the department's expenditure during this financial year.

To this end the department will spend R12,2 billion on water infrastructure development, which includes augmentation schemes and bulk distribution systems, as well as the development and refurbishment of raw water resources, and water and sanitation infrastructure that will meet the socio-economic and environmental needs of South Africa.

The department provided information on more efficient contracts management and financial controls that will address irregular expenditure and deviations that occurred in the previous financial years that came as a result of the drought and other emergency service delivery interventions.

A Project Management Unit is now in place that will ensure that all projects run within the agreed timelines, budgets and processes.

The department is keen to continue working for the good of the people of South Africa across all levels.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation