South Africa: North West Health Embarks On Measles Vaccination Drive

North West Health embarks on measles vaccination drive

North West Department of Health is embarking on a vigorous measles vaccination drive. The campaign which started on Monday, 12 June will run until the 30th of June 2017 across the province.

Measles is a highly contagious serious disease caused by measles virus of the genus Morbillivirus; single stranded Ribo Nucleic Acid (RNA) virus. It is passed through direct contact and through the air. The virus infects the respiratory tract, and then spreads throughout the body.

In a virgin population, it affects nearly every person by adolescence

It is common in children and is usually characterised by rash, high fever, cough and runny nose.

MEC for Health in the Province Dr Magome Masike is encouraging parents and caregivers to take their children to the nearest health facility for vaccination.

"Take along the child's Road to Health Booklet whenever you take your children for health care services. Consent forms have been sent to crèches and schools across the province for parents and caregivers to sign and return them to enable School Health Teams visiting these facilities, to provide vaccination and other health services to children," said MEC Masike

"To ensure easy access and to achieve maximum vaccination coverage, we are providing this vaccination at clinics and Community Health Centres, (CHCs) across the province and through mobile health clinics visiting our rural and farming communities." Masike added.

Dr Magome Masike advises anyone experiencing measles signs and symptoms to immediately seek medical attention regardless of their age.

Post this vaccination drive, the department of health will continue with its educational programmes to encourage pregnant women, caregivers, and parents to regularly take their children to health facilities for health checkups to save Bokone Bophirima's children from unnecessary and preventable infections and diseases such as measles, polio and many others.

This vaccination is free and is targeting all children from 6 months to 59 months.

