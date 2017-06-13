South Africa: Free State Sport Hosts Rural Sport Development Programme

press release

The Department of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation hosted the Rural Sport Development Programme on 10 June 2017 at the Phuthaditjhaba Stadium in Qwa Qwa. The programme focused on areas that has Traditional Leaders. This was a Sport and Recreation South Africa mandatory programme that is implemented in all Provinces.

The Rural Sport Development Programme has been conceptualised out of a realisation that notwithstanding the efforts made by Government to promote sport in the country, the state of sport and availability of sport infrastructure and participation in sport activities mirrors the societal disparities created by the apartheid regime.

Most disadvantaged communities, particularly in the rural areas and areas under Traditional Leadership still require a structured focused sport development programme. The Rural Sport Development Programme is therefore one such programme aimed at uplifting sport in the rural as well as farming communities.

Four teams represented Batlokwa and played against each other to determine the winner from that house of traditional leaders. The same took place for Bakwena in all codes.

The following codes were identified: Football, Netball and Athletics

The Department also selected the Provincial team that will be competing in Polokwane from 11 - 15 July 2017, based on the outcomes of these games. Position 1 and 2 of each event qualified for the team.

