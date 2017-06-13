13 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Twins' Kidnapping, Rape Nightmare After Social Media Ad Goes Sour

A man and his twin sister in Free State thought they had found an opportunity of a lifetime on social media, but instead endured a horrific ordeal in which they were kidnapped, raped and assaulted.

In February the siblings, 19, saw an advert looking for people good in mathematics for a supposed medical school in Johannesburg, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The "school owner" offered to arrange bus tickets from Kroonstad, as they could not afford to pay for themselves.

Once at Johannesburg Park Station, a black BMW X6 picked them up and took them to a house where they allegedly found around 24 other young men and women, said Hlathi.

"They were suddenly injected with an unknown chemical, raped and assaulted."

The last memory they had was them being removed from the house on Wednesday.

Hlathi said the man woke up in hospital and was told he had been found lying next to a road in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

"When contacted, their aunt reported that she received a call from the twin sister yesterday [Monday] telling her that she was on a flight to Lagos, Nigeria."

The Hawks and the police have launched a joint investigation.

Source: News24

