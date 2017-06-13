South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences to Namibia Following the Passing of Mr Toivo Ya Toivo

press release

The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Jacob Zuma, has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, conveyed a message of condolences to the government and the people of Namibia, following the passing on of the anti-apartheid activist, independence hero and former Minister Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

President Zuma said Mr Toivo ya Toivo, who died on Friday, 09 June 2017 in Namibia aged 93, will be remembered for his bravery and determination to wage the struggle for the independence of the Namibian people and fight against the apartheid system in South Africa.

Mr Toivo ya Toivo was one of the co-founders of the South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO) in 1960, the party that advocated the Namibian independence from South Africa and became the country's leading party following independence in 1990. He was amongst the 36 Namibians arrested under Terrorism Act in September 1966 by members of the South African security forces, and incarcerated on Robben Island.

Toivo ya Toivo was bestowed with one of South Africa's most prestigious National Orders: the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo, in March 2009, for his courageous contribution to the fight for independence and freedom in South Africa and Namibia.

President Zuma said South Africa shares the loss of the Namibian people and stand with them in this time of grief and mourning.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation