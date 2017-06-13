Gambia: Communication, Energy, Infrastructure and Education Top Third Barrow Cabinet Meeting

- The agenda for the 3rd Cabinet Meeting underway at the State House will be dominated by presentations on Communication, Energy, Infrastructure and Education.

The Cabinet Meeting presided over by President Adama Barrow will review the conclusions of the last meeting held on 18th May 2017 at the State House Fajara office.

The Barrow Cabinet will also discuss the role of the Department of Information Services and the Communications strategy of the government.

The Minister of Petroleum and Energy will present The Continental Self and Maritime Zones Bill, 2015, invitation for The Gambia to become a signatory to International Energy Charter and the Electricity situation in the country.

The Transport, Works and Infrastructure Minister will present on the Banjul Port Expansion, Construction of the Basse-Fatoto-Kiona Road and Basse and Fatoto Bridges, Ferry Services and update on the Projects under his ministry.

As the rainy season is fast approaching, the Agriculture Minister will give priority to how The Gambia benefits from the 9th Annual Forum on Agriculture and the 12th International agricultural fair both held in Morocco in April this year. The aim is to improve and promote Agriculture and food security through water as well as Agribusiness and sustainable Agriculture. Also Agriculture Minister will also present the Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of The Gambia and Turkey in the field of Agriculture.

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education will present the Basic and Secondary Education Act 2016 to support the strategies to improve Basic and Secondary education in the country.

The Cabinet meeting will also review briefs on the Revised Budget 2017, setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Waste Management and the Forestry Bill amongst others issues.

The finalization of the National Plan of Action led by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs will also be discussed.