13 June 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: RYHF Seeks Partnership

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Conscience N. Tequah

The Country Director of Raise Your Hand Foundation has called on companies and institutions across Liberia to partner with the Foundation in providing internship opportunities for its scholarship beneficiaries.

Alexander Ireland said this partnership will serve as a gateway for graduating students to have job experience or create employment opportunities based on their performances.

Ireland recalled that over the years, he and his team realized that after graduation, most students are roaming the streets due to unemployment.

Mr. Ireland stressed during an interview via mobile that the organization is committed to help rebuild Liberia through scholarship and advancement by investing in young people across the country.

He said the organization currently has over 100 beneficiaries from various universities including Cuttington, Stella Maris, Mother Pattern, Smyth Institute of Technology, Bomi Community College and Nimba Community College.

He said the scholarship covers students who are in the disciplines of Agriculture, Education, Social Work, Building and Construction, Nursing, Biology, Chemistry, Technical Vocational Training.

He said students who want to be a part of the process should apply via online through the organizations website, www.ryhf.org/info@ryhf.org.

"Students are advised to read to eligibility requirements before applying. And all students are to maintain the grade point of 3.0 per semester," he added.

Raise Your Hand Foundation is an American based organization operating in Liberia. RYHF provides scholarships to students who are financially challenged and students who have academic potentials.

Liberia

Million Dollar GOL Secret Loan Fund Reserved for Officials, Friends Only--Have We Really a Government Totally Bereft of Conscience?

The Daily Observer's front page lead story yesterday revealed a most shocking disclosure. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.