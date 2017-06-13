Liberia: RYHF Seeks Partnership

The Country Director of Raise Your Hand Foundation has called on companies and institutions across Liberia to partner with the Foundation in providing internship opportunities for its scholarship beneficiaries.

Alexander Ireland said this partnership will serve as a gateway for graduating students to have job experience or create employment opportunities based on their performances.

Ireland recalled that over the years, he and his team realized that after graduation, most students are roaming the streets due to unemployment.

Mr. Ireland stressed during an interview via mobile that the organization is committed to help rebuild Liberia through scholarship and advancement by investing in young people across the country.

He said the organization currently has over 100 beneficiaries from various universities including Cuttington, Stella Maris, Mother Pattern, Smyth Institute of Technology, Bomi Community College and Nimba Community College.

He said the scholarship covers students who are in the disciplines of Agriculture, Education, Social Work, Building and Construction, Nursing, Biology, Chemistry, Technical Vocational Training.

He said students who want to be a part of the process should apply via online through the organizations website, www.ryhf.org/info@ryhf.org.

"Students are advised to read to eligibility requirements before applying. And all students are to maintain the grade point of 3.0 per semester," he added.

Raise Your Hand Foundation is an American based organization operating in Liberia. RYHF provides scholarships to students who are financially challenged and students who have academic potentials.