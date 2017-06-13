13 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Player's Future Up in the Air - As Contract Near Expiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian-born Saihou Gassama faces an uncertain future with his club digging their heels over giving him a contract renewal proposal, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Gassama moved to the club in January. The 23-year-old was let go by Lorca following expiry of his 12-month deal prior to joining Real Mancha on a six-month contract.

Revered players are offered contract extensions at least a year before their deals are due but in Gassama's case, a proposal was expected to have been tabled two months before.

However, it appears the Gambia international may seeks pastures new elsewhere with current club Real Mancha's board showing so far little signs of a possible contract extension, casting the star's future in serious doubt.

Deals are offered as per performance and Saihou's 15- appearances -four from the start -works against the winger's hopes for a renewal.

Meaning technically, he remains a free agent with his six-month contract elapsing June 30th.

The former Gambia Ports Authority starlet, who first moved to Spain as a youth player for then Laliga club Real Zaragoza, has spent six years playing in the Spanish third tier.

Gambia

Two Lance Corporals Detained At Yundum Barracks

Foroyaa has received information that two members of the Gambia Armed Forces were arrested and briefly detained in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.