Gambia Player's Future Up in the Air - As Contract Near Expiry

Gambian-born Saihou Gassama faces an uncertain future with his club digging their heels over giving him a contract renewal proposal, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Gassama moved to the club in January. The 23-year-old was let go by Lorca following expiry of his 12-month deal prior to joining Real Mancha on a six-month contract.

Revered players are offered contract extensions at least a year before their deals are due but in Gassama's case, a proposal was expected to have been tabled two months before.

However, it appears the Gambia international may seeks pastures new elsewhere with current club Real Mancha's board showing so far little signs of a possible contract extension, casting the star's future in serious doubt.

Deals are offered as per performance and Saihou's 15- appearances -four from the start -works against the winger's hopes for a renewal.

Meaning technically, he remains a free agent with his six-month contract elapsing June 30th.

The former Gambia Ports Authority starlet, who first moved to Spain as a youth player for then Laliga club Real Zaragoza, has spent six years playing in the Spanish third tier.