Gambia: Baboucarr Sey Released From Detention

Baboucarr Sey, who was detained at the Kanifing Police Station, since Friday, 9th June 2017, around 2pm was released on Sunday.

According to him, he was charged with four counts which are conspiracy to commit felony, destruction of private property, unlawful assembly and use of banners without permit. Mr. Sey denies all the charges levied against him.

Mr. Sey, a sports journalist working for Paradise FM, was granted bail yesterday evening.

Mr. Sey's arrest and subsequent charge, came in the wake of a gathering organised by a group of youths from Kololi ,Sanchacha, Manjai and Bakoteh, to protest the taking of the land that they use as a recreation centre by Swami India and Global Properties, both real estate developers. Mr. Sey however, said it is because of this incident that he was arrested and detained.

Swami India International Limited in collaboration with Global Properties, claim ownership of the said land. Speaking earlier, Musa Ceesay, the director of Global Properties said the Land was sold to them through bidding, by the KMC, through the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, in 2009. Mr Ceesay didn't say how much the land was bought for, but according to documents the land was leased to the estate developers for 99 years.

Director Ceesay said they plan to build a housing scheme on the land.

Readers can recall that 'Foroyaa' once published an article on a sit in demo by residents of these communities to protest against the taking of this land against their will.