13 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Downed in Benin

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia yesterday bit the dust in Cotonou with a solitary goal from Benin's captain Stephane Segssesson earning The Squirrels all points against the Scorpions.

Stephane roamed free from edge of Gambia's penalty area, cutting from the left before smacking home an unstoppable drive that beat Modou Jobe in goal.

Benin, who were without some key men, still went to inflict damage before home fans, easing pressure off coach Omar Tchomogo's shoulders who last week got taunted by fans for his poor outings and failure to qualify the team in January's Gabon Africa Cup of Nations.

The goal adds to Gambia's number of goals conceded soaring to 15 since 2013 in 12 international matches.

Striker Steve Mounie was a potent as predicted with the hosts the hungrier side throughout.

New substitute Lamin Jallow has had a penalty appeal turned down in the second-half.

Gambia's next game is against Algeria in March 2018. It's unclear whether the team was observing Ramadan at time of the game.

Below is the list of Gambia's starting eleven

Bubacarr Trawally, Mustapha Carayol, Modou (Lamin Jallow) Barrow, Sulayman Marreh, Hamza Barry, Bubacarr Sanneh, Modou Jobe, Dawda Ngum, Omar Colley, Pa Modou Jagne, Futty Danso.

Gambia

