Gambia: NIA Legal Adviser Detained

The NIA (now called SIS) legal adviser, Mr Baboucarr A.M.O. Badgie is currently under detention at Kairaba Police Station.

According to reliable sources, an attempt by NIA personnel to arrest him was unsuccessful though he willingly submitted himself to the police when they went for him at his home led by a senior officer, Mr Abdoulie Sowe. Our information is that while the NIA personnel were attempting to arrest him he called the IGP to send his officers for him.

We are further informed that the Permanent Secretary PMO handed a letter of interdiction over to him soon after his arrest.

His arrest comes in the wake of a petition he wrote to the president which was published by Freedom Newspaper and The Point.

Mr Badgie is a lawyer by profession.